News & Insights

Stocks

Genworth Financial Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

November 07, 2024 — 11:14 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Genworth Financial Inc ( (GNW) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Genworth Financial Inc presented to its investors.

Genworth Financial, Inc. is a Fortune 500 company specializing in long-term care insurance and mortgage insurance in the United States, with a focus on helping families manage the aging process and fund their care needs. The company, which is also the parent of Enact Holdings, reported its third-quarter 2024 financial results, highlighting significant progress in its strategic priorities and financial performance.

In the third quarter of 2024, Genworth Financial achieved a net income of $85 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, supported by strong operational performance from Enact Holdings. The company reported adjusted operating income of $48 million, or $0.11 per diluted share. Additionally, Genworth continued its multi-year rate action plan, achieving $124 million in gross incremental premium approvals and executed $36 million in share repurchases during the quarter.

Key financial metrics for the quarter include a net investment income of $614 million and a U.S. life insurance companies’ RBC ratio of 317%, reflecting robust statutory pre-tax income. Enact Holdings reported an adjusted operating income of $148 million, and primary insurance in-force increased by 2% year-over-year. The company also expanded its CareScout Quality Network, covering over 75% of the aged 65-plus population in the U.S.

Looking ahead, Genworth Financial remains committed to enhancing shareholder value through capital returns and strategic initiatives, including the anticipated launch of a new CareScout insurance offering. The company is optimistic about its future growth prospects, with a focus on strengthening its financial position and addressing the increasing demand for long-term care solutions.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GNW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.