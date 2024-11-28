News & Insights

GenusPlus Group Reports Record Growth and Strategic Expansion

November 28, 2024 — 09:38 pm EST

GenusPlus Group Ltd. (AU:GNP) has released an update.

GenusPlus Group Ltd. reports a record-breaking financial year with revenues reaching $551 million and a 23.2% increase in EBITDA, driven by a strong presence in renewable infrastructure. The acquisition of Partum Engineering is set to enhance GenusPlus’s in-house engineering capabilities, positioning the company for continued growth in the energy transition market. Strategic expansions and the integration of targeted acquisitions have strengthened their competitive edge across various operational segments.

