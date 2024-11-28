GenusPlus Group Reports Record Growth and Strategic Expansion

GenusPlus Group Ltd. (AU:GNP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

GenusPlus Group Ltd. reports a record-breaking financial year with revenues reaching $551 million and a 23.2% increase in EBITDA, driven by a strong presence in renewable infrastructure. The acquisition of Partum Engineering is set to enhance GenusPlus’s in-house engineering capabilities, positioning the company for continued growth in the energy transition market. Strategic expansions and the integration of targeted acquisitions have strengthened their competitive edge across various operational segments.

For further insights into AU:GNP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.