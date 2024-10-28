News & Insights

GenusPlus Group Powers Australia’s Infrastructure Growth

GenusPlus Group Ltd. (AU:GNP) has released an update.

GenusPlus Group Ltd, an ASX-listed leader in critical infrastructure services, continues to make strides in the resources, power, utilities, and telecommunications sectors across Australia. Leveraging decades of family expertise, the company focuses on innovative power solutions and comprehensive communications infrastructure to connect the future. With a blue-chip client base, GenusPlus is powering up Australia with its integrated service offerings.

