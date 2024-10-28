GenusPlus Group Ltd Announces Annual General Meeting

GenusPlus Group Ltd. (AU:GNP) has released an update.

GenusPlus Group Ltd is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, in Perth, inviting shareholders to participate either in person or by proxy. The meeting will be crucial for shareholders as it includes a vote on important resolutions, with a special emphasis on Resolution 3, which has been deemed fair and reasonable by an Independent Expert. Shareholders are encouraged to engage in the decision-making process by submitting proxies or attending the meeting to voice their opinions.

