News & Insights

Stocks

GenusPlus Group Ltd Announces Annual General Meeting

October 28, 2024 — 04:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

GenusPlus Group Ltd. (AU:GNP) has released an update.

GenusPlus Group Ltd is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, in Perth, inviting shareholders to participate either in person or by proxy. The meeting will be crucial for shareholders as it includes a vote on important resolutions, with a special emphasis on Resolution 3, which has been deemed fair and reasonable by an Independent Expert. Shareholders are encouraged to engage in the decision-making process by submitting proxies or attending the meeting to voice their opinions.

For further insights into AU:GNP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.