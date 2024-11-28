GenusPlus Expands with Geographe Tree Services Acquisition

GenusPlus Group Ltd. (AU:GNP) has released an update.
GenusPlus Group Ltd has announced the acquisition of Geographe Tree Services for $7 million, enhancing their capabilities in power line maintenance. This strategic move is expected to be immediately earnings accretive, as GTS brings a significant annual turnover and a multi-year contract with a Tier 1 utility provider. The acquisition aligns with GenusPlus’ strategy to broaden its infrastructure services and secure recurring revenue streams.
