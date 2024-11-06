News & Insights

Gentoo Media to Announce Q3 Results and Host Livestream

Gaming Innovation Group (GIGI) has released an update.

Gentoo Media Inc., a leading player in the online gambling and sports betting industry, is set to announce its Q3 2024 results on November 13, 2024. The company, which recently rebranded and split from Gaming Innovation Group, is dual listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stockholm. Investors and analysts are invited to a live presentation hosted by CEO Jonas Warrer.

