News & Insights

Stocks

Genscript Reports on Legend Biotech’s Q3 Financials

November 12, 2024 — 05:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Genscript Biotech (HK:1548) has released an update.

Genscript Biotech Corporation announced the unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2024 for its associate, Legend Biotech Corporation, which holds a 47.56% stake in the company. Legend Biotech, listed on the Nasdaq Global Selected Market, has filed its results with the SEC, highlighting important business developments. Investors are advised to consider potential risks when dealing with Genscript’s securities.

For further insights into HK:1548 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GNNSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.