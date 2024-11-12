Genscript Reports on Legend Biotech’s Q3 Financials

Genscript Biotech (HK:1548) has released an update.

Genscript Biotech Corporation announced the unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2024 for its associate, Legend Biotech Corporation, which holds a 47.56% stake in the company. Legend Biotech, listed on the Nasdaq Global Selected Market, has filed its results with the SEC, highlighting important business developments. Investors are advised to consider potential risks when dealing with Genscript’s securities.

