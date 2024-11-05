Genscript Biotech’s CARVYKTI Shows Promise in Myeloma Treatment

Genscript Biotech (HK:1548) has released an update.

Genscript Biotech’s associate, Legend Biotech, is making strides in the treatment of multiple myeloma, providing promising data from the Phase 3 CARTITUDE-4 trial. Their CARVYKTI therapy, which targets BCMA, has been approved by both the FDA and European Commission, and is expanding its reach globally. This development highlights potential growth opportunities for investors in the biopharmaceutical sector.

For further insights into HK:1548 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.