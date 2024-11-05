News & Insights

Genscript Biotech’s CARVYKTI Shows Promise in Myeloma Treatment

November 05, 2024 — 09:40 am EST

Genscript Biotech (HK:1548) has released an update.

Genscript Biotech’s associate, Legend Biotech, is making strides in the treatment of multiple myeloma, providing promising data from the Phase 3 CARTITUDE-4 trial. Their CARVYKTI therapy, which targets BCMA, has been approved by both the FDA and European Commission, and is expanding its reach globally. This development highlights potential growth opportunities for investors in the biopharmaceutical sector.

