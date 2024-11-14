Genscript Biotech Strikes Lucrative Licensing Deal

Genscript Biotech (HK:1548) has released an update.

Genscript Biotech’s subsidiary, Probio Nanjing, has entered into a significant license agreement with LaNova Medicines, granting exclusive rights to develop and commercialize anti-PD-1 single domain antibodies worldwide. This agreement entitles Probio to upfront and milestone payments, as well as a share of sublicense revenue, potentially boosting its financial prospects. Additionally, LaNova’s collaboration with Merck to develop an investigational bispecific antibody, incorporating Probio’s licensed technology, could further enhance revenue streams.

For further insights into HK:1548 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.