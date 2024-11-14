News & Insights

Genscript Biotech Strikes Lucrative Licensing Deal

November 14, 2024 — 07:39 pm EST

Genscript Biotech (HK:1548) has released an update.

Genscript Biotech’s subsidiary, Probio Nanjing, has entered into a significant license agreement with LaNova Medicines, granting exclusive rights to develop and commercialize anti-PD-1 single domain antibodies worldwide. This agreement entitles Probio to upfront and milestone payments, as well as a share of sublicense revenue, potentially boosting its financial prospects. Additionally, LaNova’s collaboration with Merck to develop an investigational bispecific antibody, incorporating Probio’s licensed technology, could further enhance revenue streams.

