Genscript Biotech Strengthens Board with New Appointment

Genscript Biotech (HK:1548) has released an update.

Genscript Biotech has appointed Dr. John Anthony Quelch as an independent non-executive director and member of its strategy committee, effective November 14, 2024. Dr. Quelch brings a wealth of experience in global strategy and corporate governance, having held leadership roles in prestigious business schools and serving as a director for various publicly listed companies. This strategic move is expected to enhance Genscript’s governance and strategic planning.

For further insights into HK:1548 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.