News & Insights

Stocks

Genscript Biotech Strengthens Board with New Appointment

November 14, 2024 — 06:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Genscript Biotech (HK:1548) has released an update.

Genscript Biotech has appointed Dr. John Anthony Quelch as an independent non-executive director and member of its strategy committee, effective November 14, 2024. Dr. Quelch brings a wealth of experience in global strategy and corporate governance, having held leadership roles in prestigious business schools and serving as a director for various publicly listed companies. This strategic move is expected to enhance Genscript’s governance and strategic planning.

For further insights into HK:1548 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GNNSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.