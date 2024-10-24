Genprex signs two lung cancer research agreements

Genprex (GNPX) has entered into a Sponsored Research Agreement – SRA – with the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center to study TUSC2, the tumor suppressor gene used in Genprex’s lead drug candidate, Reqorsa Gene Therapy, in combination with ALK-inhibitors in ALK-EML4 positive translocated lung cancer. The company also announced its collaboration with ALK Positive, a non-profit patient-driven research organization dedicated to improving the life expectancy and quality of life for ALK-positive lung cancer patients. As a part of this collaboration, both Genprex and ALK Positive will share the cost of the SRA with the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center. Research collaborators at the Rogel Cancer Center’s Judith Tam ALK Lung Cancer Research Initiative presented positive preclinical data reporting that Reqorsa induced apoptosis in alectinib resistant EML4-ALK positive NSCLC cell lines. Alectinib is an ALK-inhibitor commonly used to treat patients with ALK rearrangements such as EML4-ALK positive NSCLCs. Researchers found that overexpressing TUSC2 using Reqorsa treatment in ALK+ lung cancer cell lines inhibited the ability of the cells to form colonies. Ultimately, the study found that Reqorsa was effective in decreasing cell growth and proliferation through the activation of apoptotic pathways. Researchers believe the results of this preclinical work support further clinical study of Reqorsa as an anti-ALK NSCLC treatment strategy. Genprex believes this research suggests that Reqorsa may be an effective treatment in patients progressing on alectinib.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GNPX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.