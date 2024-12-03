Genpact announces agreement with Amazon Web Services

Genpact (G) announced a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement, or SCA, with Amazon (AMZN) Web Services, or AWS, with plans to accelerate the adoption of AI and empower business leaders across functions to harness its transformative potential.This expanded collaboration ensures that advanced technologies can now be integrated into all business lines. Genpact’s collaboration with AWS democratizes AI capabilities, offering solutions that meet the needs of multiple business areas, empowering them to solve complex challenges with agility and efficiency. With nearly 1,000 certified AWS professionals, Genpact helps clients unlock the potential of AWS services, including Amazon Connect and Amazon OpenSearch, to modernize operations and scale AI solutions.

