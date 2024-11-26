Genor Biopharma Appoints Adviser for Merger Strategy

Genor Biopharma Holdings Limited (HK:6998) has released an update.

Genor Biopharma Holdings Limited has appointed Somerley Capital Limited as the independent financial adviser to guide through its proposed merger and related financial activities. The appointment aims to provide expert advice on the firm’s retention plan and merger conditions, ensuring shareholders make informed decisions. Potential investors should note that the merger is contingent on several approvals, with possible uncertainties affecting its progression.

