Genmin Limited Completes $10M Placement, Becomes Debt-Free

Genmin Limited has successfully completed Tranche 2 of its A$10 million placement, raising funds to support its Baniaka iron ore project in Gabon. This move, backed by major shareholder Tembo Capital, converts a previous loan into equity, leaving the company debt-free. The funds will be used for corporate and operational costs as Genmin seeks project financing for its ambitious plans in Africa.

