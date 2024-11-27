Genmab A/S Plans Strategic Capital Expansion by 2029

Genmab (GMAB) has released an update.
Genmab A/S, a prominent player in the medical research field, has announced plans to expand its share capital by up to DKK 6.6 million by 2029, offering new shares both with and without pre-emption rights for existing shareholders. The company is also issuing warrants to employees, excluding executive management, and introducing convertible debt instruments as part of its growth strategy, all aimed at enhancing flexibility in capital management. These steps are designed to support Genmab’s continued innovation and expansion in the biotech sector.
