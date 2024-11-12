Genius Sports reports Q3 EPS 5c, consensus (1c)

Reports Q3 revenue $120.2M, consensus $118.94M. “Our strong results are underpinned by our successful commercial execution, positioning us to capture profitable growth alongside our partners as the sports betting industry continues to evolve and expand,” said Mark Locke, Genius Sports (GENI) Co-Founder and CEO. “We are empowering partners across the sports ecosystem to better reach, engage, and monetize fans using our innovative technology and unique data-driven insights.”

