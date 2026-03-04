Markets
GENI

Genius Sports Posts Narrower Loss In Q4

March 04, 2026 — 07:31 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Genius Sports (GENI) reported a fourth quarter net loss of $20.6 million, compared to a loss of $28.2 million, a year ago. Loss per share was $0.08 compared to a loss of $0.12. Adjusted EBITDA was $48.3 million, compared to $32.4 million, last year. Group revenue was $240.5 million, up 31% from prior year.

The company reaffirmed standalone 2026 guidance of approximately $810-820 million in revenue and $180-190 million in adjusted EBITDA.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Genius Sports shares are down 1.24 percent to $6.39.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GENI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.