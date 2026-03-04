Genius Sports Posts Narrower Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Genius Sports (GENI) reported a fourth quarter net loss of $20.6 million, compared to a loss of $28.2 million, a year ago. Loss per share was $0.08 compared to a loss of $0.12. Adjusted EBITDA was $48.3 million, compared to $32.4 million, last year. Group revenue was $240.5 million, up 31% from prior year.

The company reaffirmed standalone 2026 guidance of approximately $810-820 million in revenue and $180-190 million in adjusted EBITDA.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Genius Sports shares are down 1.24 percent to $6.39.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

