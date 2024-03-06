Genius Sports Posts Narrower Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Genius Sports Limited (GENI) posted a fourth quarter net loss of $38.5 million compared to a loss of $127.7 million, last year. Loss per share was $0.17 compared to a loss of $0.59. Adjusted EBITDA was $12.0 million, a 349% increase compared to $2.7 million, previous year. Group revenue was $127.2 million, up 20.7% from a year ago.

Mark Locke, Genius Sports CEO said: "The business is now better positioned than ever to benefit from multiple structural growth drivers across the digital sports ecosystem, and we're excited to continue our momentum into 2024."

Genius Sports expects revenue of approximately $480 million and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $75 million in 2024. The company expects to generate positive cash flow in the full-year of 2024.

