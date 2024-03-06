News & Insights

Markets
GENI

Genius Sports Posts Narrower Loss In Q4

March 06, 2024 — 07:33 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Genius Sports Limited (GENI) posted a fourth quarter net loss of $38.5 million compared to a loss of $127.7 million, last year. Loss per share was $0.17 compared to a loss of $0.59. Adjusted EBITDA was $12.0 million, a 349% increase compared to $2.7 million, previous year. Group revenue was $127.2 million, up 20.7% from a year ago.

Mark Locke, Genius Sports CEO said: "The business is now better positioned than ever to benefit from multiple structural growth drivers across the digital sports ecosystem, and we're excited to continue our momentum into 2024."

Genius Sports expects revenue of approximately $480 million and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $75 million in 2024. The company expects to generate positive cash flow in the full-year of 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GENI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.