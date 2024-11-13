Genius Metals Acquires Timarighine Copper Project

Genius Metals, Inc. (TSE:GENI) has released an update.

Genius Metals Inc. has entered an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Timarighine Copper Project in Morocco, as part of its strategy to develop Moroccan and North American assets. The Timarighine property, located in a copper-rich region, features significant mineralization potential, making it a valuable exploration target.

