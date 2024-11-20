Genius Group Reports Impressive Revenue Growth

Genius Group Limited (GNS) has released an update.

Genius Group Limited has reported a remarkable 130% increase in pro forma revenue for the first half of 2024, reaching $20.7 million, while also reducing its adjusted EBITDA net loss by 37%. This growth underscores the company’s successful strategy in leveraging AI-powered solutions and its commitment to becoming a cash-positive enterprise. With its innovative educational platforms, Genius Group is positioning itself as a leader in the future of work.

