Genius Group Reports Impressive Revenue Growth

November 20, 2024 — 10:41 am EST

Genius Group Limited (GNS) has released an update.

Genius Group Limited has reported a remarkable 130% increase in pro forma revenue for the first half of 2024, reaching $20.7 million, while also reducing its adjusted EBITDA net loss by 37%. This growth underscores the company’s successful strategy in leveraging AI-powered solutions and its commitment to becoming a cash-positive enterprise. With its innovative educational platforms, Genius Group is positioning itself as a leader in the future of work.

