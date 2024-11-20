Genius Group Reports Impressive Revenue Growth

Genius Group Limited (GNS) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Genius Group Limited has reported a remarkable 130% increase in pro forma revenue for the first half of 2024, reaching $20.7 million, while also reducing its adjusted EBITDA net loss by 37%. This growth underscores the company’s successful strategy in leveraging AI-powered solutions and its commitment to becoming a cash-positive enterprise. With its innovative educational platforms, Genius Group is positioning itself as a leader in the future of work.
For further insights into GNS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.