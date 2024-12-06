Genius Group Enhances Bitcoin Education with New Acquisition

Genius Group Limited (GNS) has released an update.

Genius Group Limited has acquired XD Academy, a Bitcoin and Blockchain learning platform, as part of its strategy to create a comprehensive Bitcoin-first, AI-powered education network. This move positions Genius Group to capitalize on the growing demand for Bitcoin education, especially following Bitcoin’s recent price surge. The integration of courses from renowned experts aims to enhance their educational offerings and cater to a global audience.

