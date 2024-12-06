News & Insights

Stocks

Genius Group Enhances Bitcoin Education with New Acquisition

December 06, 2024 — 12:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Genius Group Limited (GNS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Genius Group Limited has acquired XD Academy, a Bitcoin and Blockchain learning platform, as part of its strategy to create a comprehensive Bitcoin-first, AI-powered education network. This move positions Genius Group to capitalize on the growing demand for Bitcoin education, especially following Bitcoin’s recent price surge. The integration of courses from renowned experts aims to enhance their educational offerings and cater to a global audience.

For further insights into GNS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GNS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.