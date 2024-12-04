Genius Group announces Moon Tier sponsorship of Bitcoin 2025

Genius Group (GNS) will be participating in Bitcoin 2025, taking place in Las Vegas on May 27-29, 2025 at the event’s highest sponsorship level, as a Moon Tier Sponsor. The Company will also be participating as Title Sponsor of the Whale-Only DEEP Networking Lounge & Sessions Stage, the key gathering spot for HNWIs, investors, executives, and speakers. Bitcoin 2025, managed by BTC Inc, plans to build on the success of Bitcoin 2024, which hosted over 22,000 attendees and featured speakers including President Donald Trump, Robert F Kennedy, Jr, Vivek Ramaswamy, Cynthia Lummis, Michael Saylor, Howard Lutnick, Cathie Wood and over 400 other speakers from the global Bitcoin community. Genius Group is also participating in Bitcoin 2025’s sister event, Bitcoin MENA, taking place next week on December 9-10, 2024, also as a Moon Tier Sponsor, and will be hosting the Genius Zone in the ADNEC Centre Main Exhibit Hall. Bitcoin MENA is expecting attendance from Bitcoin investors and entrepreneurs from across the Middle East and speakers include CZ, Eric Trump, Paul Manafort, Saifedean Ammous, Justin Sun, Mario Mawfal and Marwan AL Zarouni, CEO of Dubai Blockchain Center and CEO of AI for Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

