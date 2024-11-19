News & Insights

Genie Energy Secures Loan to Boost Solar Projects

November 19, 2024 — 09:16 am EST

An update from Genie Energy Commo ( (GNE) ) is now available.

Genie Energy Ltd. has secured a $7.4 million fixed-rate loan from National Cooperative Bank to finance its solar generation assets, aiding its renewable energy strategy. This financing boosts the return on equity and aligns with Genie’s goal of optimizing its capital structure and enhancing profitability. The solar projects, providing power to educational facilities, are part of Genie Renewables’ growing development pipeline, reflecting the company’s commitment to expanding its renewable energy solutions.

See more insights into GNE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

