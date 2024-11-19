Genie Energy Secures Loan to Boost Solar Projects

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

An update from Genie Energy Commo ( (GNE) ) is now available.

Genie Energy Ltd. has secured a $7.4 million fixed-rate loan from National Cooperative Bank to finance its solar generation assets, aiding its renewable energy strategy. This financing boosts the return on equity and aligns with Genie’s goal of optimizing its capital structure and enhancing profitability. The solar projects, providing power to educational facilities, are part of Genie Renewables’ growing development pipeline, reflecting the company’s commitment to expanding its renewable energy solutions.

See more insights into GNE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.