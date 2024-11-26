Genetic Technologies Withdraws Offer Amid Strategic Review

Genetic Technologies (AU:GTG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Genetic Technologies Limited, currently under administration, has withdrawn its rights issue offer, resulting in the refund of application money to investors. The company, listed on ASX and NASDAQ, is exploring strategic options to either sell its assets or recapitalize. Despite the administrative challenges, operations are expected to continue as usual in the short term.

For further insights into AU:GTG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.