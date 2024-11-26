News & Insights

Genetic Technologies Withdraws Offer Amid Strategic Review

November 26, 2024 — 02:42 am EST

Genetic Technologies (AU:GTG) has released an update.

Genetic Technologies Limited, currently under administration, has withdrawn its rights issue offer, resulting in the refund of application money to investors. The company, listed on ASX and NASDAQ, is exploring strategic options to either sell its assets or recapitalize. Despite the administrative challenges, operations are expected to continue as usual in the short term.

For further insights into AU:GTG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

