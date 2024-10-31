News & Insights

Genetic Technologies Extends Offer and Suspends Trading

October 31, 2024 — 11:07 pm EDT

Genetic Technologies (AU:GTG) has released an update.

Genetic Technologies Limited has extended the closing date for its Entitlement Offer and prolonged the voluntary suspension of its securities until December 2, 2024. The company needs additional time to finalize agreements for securing funding and strategic partnerships. Investors keen on genomics-based advancements should keep an eye on GTG’s developments.

