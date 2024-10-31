Genetic Technologies Extends Offer and Suspends Trading

Genetic Technologies (AU:GTG) has released an update.

Genetic Technologies Limited has extended the closing date for its Entitlement Offer and prolonged the voluntary suspension of its securities until December 2, 2024. The company needs additional time to finalize agreements for securing funding and strategic partnerships. Investors keen on genomics-based advancements should keep an eye on GTG’s developments.

