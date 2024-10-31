Genetic Technologies Extends Entitlement Offer Deadline

Genetic Technologies (AU:GTG) has released an update.

Genetic Technologies Limited has announced an extension for its Entitlement Offer Prospectus until December 2, 2024, providing investors more time to consider participation. This non-renounceable pro-rata issue update aims to enhance investor engagement and potentially bolster the company’s capital base.

