Genetic Technologies Defers Reports Amid Administration

Genetic Technologies Limited, a prominent player in genomics-based diagnostics, has announced the deferral of its financial reporting obligations and Annual General Meeting due to the appointment of voluntary administrators. This move allows the company to pause its financial disclosures for up to 24 months as it navigates its current financial challenges. Meanwhile, GTG remains suspended from trading on the stock market.

