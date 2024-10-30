Genetic Signatures Reports Strong Sales Boost Amid U.S. Expansion

Genetic Signatures Ltd. (AU:GSS) has released an update.

Genetic Signatures Ltd. reported a robust 294% increase in quarterly sales to $4.7 million, driven by the renewed sales of its EasyScreen™ Respiratory Pathogen Detection Kit in Australia. The company is poised for growth in the U.S. market, focusing on the EasyScreen™ Gastrointestinal Parasite Detection Kit, and benefits from a strong cash position of $41.3 million. Leadership changes and strategic expansions underline the company’s commitment to innovation and market presence.

