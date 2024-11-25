News & Insights

Genesis Resources Secures Strong Shareholder Support in AGM

November 25, 2024 — 10:04 pm EST

Genesis Resources Limited (AU:GES) has released an update.

Genesis Resources Limited announced that all resolutions from their 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully carried out. Investors showed strong support, with voting results overwhelmingly in favor of the proposed resolutions. This outcome reflects positively on the company’s strategic direction and governance.

