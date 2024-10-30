Genesis Resources Gains Full Control of Plavica Project

Genesis Resources Limited (AU:GES) has released an update.

Genesis Resources Limited has gained full ownership of the Plavica Gold-Copper-Silver Project in North Macedonia, after acquiring the remaining shares from its joint venture partner. The company is also gearing up for more drilling at its Alice Springs and Arltunga tenements in Australia. Additionally, several of Genesis’ Australian tenements were renewed this quarter.

