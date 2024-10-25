Genesis Land Development Appoints New Senior VP

Genesis Land Dev (TSE:GDC) has released an update.

Genesis Land Development Corp. has appointed Travis McArthur as Senior Vice President and General Counsel, effective November 1, 2024. McArthur, with over 12 years of legal and real estate experience, will join the executive team to support the company’s growth strategy in land acquisition and homebuilding. His expertise is expected to bolster Genesis’ continued expansion in the Calgary Metropolitan Area.

