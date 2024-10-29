News & Insights

Genesis Energy Issues Performance Share Rights in New Plan

October 29, 2024 — 03:59 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Genesis Energy Limited (DE:1G6) has released an update.

Genesis Energy Limited has announced the issuance of performance share rights for 1,075,043 ordinary shares, as part of its Equity Incentive Plan for FY2025. These share rights are contingent upon meeting specific performance conditions related to total shareholder returns over a three-year period ending June 2027. The shares would represent 0.09% of the total ordinary shares if fully vested, reflecting Genesis Energy’s strategic approach to incentivize and align management with shareholder interests.

