Genesis Energy Advances with Strong Q1 and Strategic Investments

Genesis Energy Limited’s first-quarter performance for FY25 highlighted significant flexibility in its Huntly Portfolio, with thermal generation up 52% compared to the previous year. The company is advancing its Gen35 strategy by acquiring a 65% stake in Chargenet, a leading EV charging infrastructure operator, aiming for a significant share in the EV market. Additionally, Genesis is progressing on multiple projects, including solar farms and a new battery at Huntly, while expanding its customer base and enhancing its billing platform.

