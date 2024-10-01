Genesco Appoints Sandra Harris To Succeed Thomas George As SVP And CFO

(RTTNews) - Genesco, Inc. (GCO) announced Tuesday the appointment of Sandra Harris as Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, effective October 7, 2024. Harris succeeds Thomas George, whose planned retirement will take effect on December 12, 2024 to ensure an orderly transition.

Harris will report directly to Chair, President and CEO Mimi Vaughn and will oversee Genesco's accounting, financial planning and analysis, investor relations, treasury, procurement and tax functions. During the transitional period, George will continue as Genesco's Principal Accounting Officer.

Harris most recently served as CFO for Artisan Design Group. Prior to that, she was the CFO and COO of publicly-held Tupperware Brands from 2019 to 2022.

Harris joins Genesco with an impressive background of CFO and finance leadership roles in retail and consumer brands companies, including at VF Corp. Harris spent nearly 10 years at VF from 2008 to 2017.

