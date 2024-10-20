News & Insights

Generation Development Group Reports Record Growth in 2025

October 20, 2024 — 10:07 pm EDT

Generation Development Group Limited (AU:GDG) has released an update.

Generation Development Group has reported a record-breaking start to the 2025 financial year, with investment bond inflows exceeding $200 million for the first time in a quarter, leading to a 33% rise in funds under management to nearly $3.6 billion. This surge is driven by increased interest from financial advisers in investment bonds due to their tax benefits and estate planning advantages, as well as anticipated superannuation changes. The company continues to expand its market presence through strategic campaigns and initiatives, aiming for further growth in sales and adviser engagement.

