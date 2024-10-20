Generation Development Group Reports Record Growth in 2025

Generation Development Group Limited (AU:GDG) has released an update.

Generation Development Group has reported a record-breaking start to the 2025 financial year, with investment bond inflows exceeding $200 million for the first time in a quarter, leading to a 33% rise in funds under management to nearly $3.6 billion. This surge is driven by increased interest from financial advisers in investment bonds due to their tax benefits and estate planning advantages, as well as anticipated superannuation changes. The company continues to expand its market presence through strategic campaigns and initiatives, aiming for further growth in sales and adviser engagement.

For further insights into AU:GDG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.