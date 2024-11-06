Generation Bio reports Q3 EPS (23c), consensus (28c)

Reports Q3 revenue $$7.55M , consensus $1.88M.”There is immense potential for a new class of redosable, selectively targeted in vivo genetic medicines to fulfill the needs of people living with diseases that remain unaddressed by existing treatment options,” said Geoff McDonough, chief executive officer of Generation Bio (GBIO). “Our cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform has recently demonstrated highly selective in vivo delivery of mRNA to T cells in non-human primates (NHPs), a key milestone on the path to developing in vivo programs for T cell-mediated autoimmune diseases.”

