News & Insights

Stocks
GBIO

Generation Bio reports Q3 EPS (23c), consensus (28c)

November 06, 2024 — 05:02 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $$7.55M , consensus $1.88M.”There is immense potential for a new class of redosable, selectively targeted in vivo genetic medicines to fulfill the needs of people living with diseases that remain unaddressed by existing treatment options,” said Geoff McDonough, chief executive officer of Generation Bio (GBIO). “Our cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform has recently demonstrated highly selective in vivo delivery of mRNA to T cells in non-human primates (NHPs), a key milestone on the path to developing in vivo programs for T cell-mediated autoimmune diseases.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GBIO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GBIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.