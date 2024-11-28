News & Insights

Generali’s Subsidiary Genertel Adjusts Note Terms

November 28, 2024 — 06:47 am EST

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (IT:G) has released an update.

Genertel S.p.A., a subsidiary of Assicurazioni Generali, has announced an extension and increase of the Consent Fee deadline for its €500 million Fixed/Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2047. The move is part of a solicitation to approve Genertel’s substitution by its parent company, Assicurazioni Generali, as the principal debtor and issuer. This strategic action highlights Generali’s ongoing efforts to streamline its financial operations and enhance its market presence.

