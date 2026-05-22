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Generali Q1 Adj. Net Result Rises

May 22, 2026 — 03:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Generali (GE1G, GDEUF.PK) reported first quarter net result of 1.17 billion euros compared to 1.19 billion euros, prior year. Operating result was 2.2 billion euros, up 8.1%. Adjusted net result rose by 5.2% to 1.27 billion euros. Adjusted EPS was 0.84 euros, compared to 0.79 euros. Without one-off tax item, Adjusted Net Result growth rate would have been 9.3% and the Adjusted EPS growth would have been 10.2%. Gross written premiums was 28.2 billion euros, up 6.8%.

Generali CFO, Cristiano Borean, said: "Life recorded a very strong business performance, thanks to the positive contribution from all business lines. In P&C, despite a higher impact from Nat Cat events, underlying technical profitability continued to improve."

Looking forward, the Group said it is committed to delivering ambitious 2025-2027 target.

Generali shares are trading at 38.38 euros, down 0.52%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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