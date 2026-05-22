Generali Q1 Adj. Net Result Rises

(RTTNews) - Generali (GE1G, GDEUF.PK) reported first quarter net result of 1.17 billion euros compared to 1.19 billion euros, prior year. Operating result was 2.2 billion euros, up 8.1%. Adjusted net result rose by 5.2% to 1.27 billion euros. Adjusted EPS was 0.84 euros, compared to 0.79 euros. Without one-off tax item, Adjusted Net Result growth rate would have been 9.3% and the Adjusted EPS growth would have been 10.2%. Gross written premiums was 28.2 billion euros, up 6.8%.

Generali CFO, Cristiano Borean, said: "Life recorded a very strong business performance, thanks to the positive contribution from all business lines. In P&C, despite a higher impact from Nat Cat events, underlying technical profitability continued to improve."

Looking forward, the Group said it is committed to delivering ambitious 2025-2027 target.

Generali shares are trading at 38.38 euros, down 0.52%.

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