Generali Executes Strategic Share Buyback Plan

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. has repurchased 1,405,568 treasury shares on the Euronext Milan market between October 28 and November 1, 2024, at an average price of 25.71 euros per share, amounting to a total of 36.14 million euros. This action is part of their strategic plan to cancel own shares and aligns with resolutions from their April 2024 Shareholders’ Meeting. The company aims to enhance value for shareholders while maintaining its commitment to sustainability and customer satisfaction.

