News & Insights

Stocks

Generali Executes Strategic Share Buyback Plan

October 28, 2024 — 11:51 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (IT:G) has released an update.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. has repurchased 748,335 of its own shares on the Euronext Milan market, part of its strategic plan to boost growth by 2024. The shares were bought at an average price of €26.32, totaling nearly €19.7 million, which aligns with the company’s initiative to cancel its treasury shares.

For further insights into IT:G stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.