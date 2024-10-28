Generali Executes Strategic Share Buyback Plan

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (IT:G) has released an update.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. has repurchased 748,335 of its own shares on the Euronext Milan market, part of its strategic plan to boost growth by 2024. The shares were bought at an average price of €26.32, totaling nearly €19.7 million, which aligns with the company’s initiative to cancel its treasury shares.

For further insights into IT:G stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.