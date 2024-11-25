Generali Executes Share Buyback to Boost Strategic Plan

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (IT:G) has released an update.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. has executed a share buyback, acquiring 50,000 treasury shares on the Euronext Milan market for approximately €1.34 million as part of its 2022-2024 strategic plan. This move supports the company’s strategy to cancel own shares, enhancing shareholder value and aligning with its commitment to sustainable growth and customer-centric solutions. Generali is a leading global insurance provider with a strong presence in Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

