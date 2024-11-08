Generalfinance S.p.A. Posts Strong Q3 Growth

Generalfinance S.p.A. (IT:GF) has released an update.
Generalfinance S.p.A. reported a strong third quarter in 2024, achieving a net profit of 13.6 million Euros, a 27% increase from the previous year, driven by an 18% growth in turnover. The company maintained high operational efficiency, with a cost/income ratio of 34% and an impressive return on equity at 31%. CEO Massimo Gianolli highlighted the firm’s excellent commercial performance and commitment to supporting clients with tailored financial solutions.
