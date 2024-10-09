General Motors' Silverado EV Work Truck Model Now Starts at $57K

General Motors Company’s GM automobile division, Chevy, revealed that the 2025 Silverado EV will feature lower prices, increased driving range and new trim options. The starting price for the all-electric truck is $57,095 for the Work Truck (WT) model, with the LT trim being introduced for the first time.



The Max Range version of WT will offer 492 miles of EPA range for $77,795. GM’s rival, Ford, also offers the F-150 Lightning Pro, a simpler version of its F-150 Lightning electric truck, starting at $54,995 with a 240-mile range.



Per Scott Bell, vice president of Chevrolet, while the 2024 model was already a leader in range, the 2025 model sets a higher standard with the WT edition. With an EPA range of 492 miles, the 2025 Silverado EV WT has made a significant improvement from the 2024 model’s 450-mile range.



Chevy is trying to address cost concerns associated with EVs. The 2025 Silverado EV will be available in three trims: WT, LT and RST. Per Bell, the LT trim will offer a more affordable RST package and expand WT offerings. The 2025 LT trim starts at $75,195 with a range of 408 miles, while a premium trim, priced at $81,995, will offer 390 miles of range. It is expected to be the most commonly available model with a 645 horsepower engine, a towing capacity of 12,500 pounds, a payload of 1,800 pounds and fast-charging capability up to 300kW DC. Both versions are eligible for the federal EV tax credit.



Compared to the 2024 model, which only had the RST trim priced at nearly $100,000, Chevy has expanded the lineup for 2025 with more options. A lower-cost RST will start at $89,395 with a 390-mile range. SuperCruise, Chevy's driver assistance feature, will be available in the premium package. Most 2025 Silverados will be delivered later this year, but the lowest-priced model will arrive later in the model year.

GM's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

General Motors currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Modine Manufacturing Company MOD, CarGurus, Inc. CARG and Suzuki Motor Corporation SZKMY, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOD’s fiscal 2025 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 8.44% and 18.77%, respectively. Earnings per share (EPS) estimates for fiscal 2025 and 2026 have improved by a penny and 8 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CARG’s 2024 earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 31.71%. EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved by 14 cents and 11 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SZKMY’s fiscal 2025 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 7.36% and 22.51%, respectively. EPS estimates for fiscal 2025 and 2026 have improved by 78 cents and 99 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.

