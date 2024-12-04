General Motors (NYSE:GM) Takes $5B Hit as Challenges Mount in China

General Motors (GM) announced on Wednesday that it will record over $5 billion in non-cash charges tied to its joint venture operations in China. These charges stem from the restructuring of its operations and the diminished value of its Chinese joint venture.

Why Is GM Recording Non-Cash Charges?

The charges encompass restructuring costs estimated between $2.6 billion and $2.9 billion. Additionally, GM is recognizing $2.7 billion to reflect the reduced value of its joint venture in China. This partnership, established with SAIC Motors, has been instrumental in producing Buick, Chevrolet, and Cadillac vehicles for the Chinese market.

The company explained that these charges reflect “the finalization of a new business forecast and certain restructuring actions” related to the joint venture. According to a GM spokesperson speaking to Reuters, most of these charges will be recognized in the company’s fourth-quarter earnings. They will impact net income but not adjusted results.

GM Is Restructuring Its Operations in China

Under CEO Mary Barra’s leadership, GM has been overhauling its China operations after struggling with losses in the region. Barra told investors earlier this year that GM aims to improve its performance in China by reducing dealer inventory and modestly increasing sales and market share.

However, the automaker reported a $350 million loss in its Chinese operations during the first three quarters of 2024.

Adding to its challenges, SAIC Motors, GM’s joint venture partner, slashed thousands of jobs earlier this year, including roles tied to the partnership. Barra acknowledged the difficulties of the Chinese market, stating, “It’s a difficult market right now. And frankly, it’s unsustainable, because the amount of companies losing money there cannot continue indefinitely.”

Is GM a Good Stock to Buy Now?

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about GM stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 10 Buys, five Holds, and two Sells. Over the past year, GM has increased by more than 60%, and the average GM price target of $56.47 implies an upside potential of 5.2% from current levels.

