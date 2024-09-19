General Motors to Add 17,800 Tesla Superchargers to Its Network

General Motors Company GM is set to provide its customers access to more than 17,800 Tesla Superchargers using a GM-approved North American Charging Standard (NACS) DC adapter. This initiative aims to enhance fast and convenient charging options for both current and future electric vehicle (EV) drivers.



By integrating the Tesla Supercharger Network, GM customers will gain access to more than 231,800 public Level 2 and DC fast chargers across North America, with this number expected to rise as GM continues to expand infrastructure through its various charging partnerships in communities and heavily traveled corridors. Initially, the GM-approved NACS DC adapters will be available to U.S. customers while Canadian customers will get access later this year.



U.S. customers can purchase GM-approved NACS DC adapters for the manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $225 via GM's vehicle brand mobile apps, where they can also locate Tesla Superchargers, check station availability, start charging and pay for charging sessions. To ensure a smooth experience, General Motors will work with multiple suppliers to manufacture the adapters, all of which are designed to allow GM EVs to charge at stations using the NACS.



The legendary automaker aims to achieve improved sales and profitability in its EV business by reducing battery costs, introducing new models and scaling expansion. GM expects EVs to achieve variable profit by the fourth quarter of 2024. The firm’s modular battery platform, the Ultium Drive system, is aiding the company’s e-mobility goals. General Motors’ battery plants in Ohio, Tennessee and Lansing are likely to scale up its e-mobility prowess.



Besides the Ultium platform, which is set to rev up its electrification capabilities, GM’s Ultifi platform seeks to enable the firm to achieve leadership in software and services. General Motors’ existing and upcoming EV offerings, including Cadillac Celestiq, Chevrolet Silverado EV, Cadillac Escalade IQ, Chevrolet Blazer EV, Chevrolet Equinox EV, Cadillac Lyric, GMC Hummer EV SUV and pickup, GMC Sierra EV, Cadillac Optiq and BrightDrop Zevo, are expected to drive the company’s EV momentum.

