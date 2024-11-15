News & Insights

Stocks

General Mills price target lowered to $70 from $77 at Wells Fargo

November 15, 2024 — 07:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey lowered the firm’s price target on General Mills (GIS) to $70 from $77 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm likes the diversification to pet with the acquisition of Whitebridge Pet Brands’ North American premium Cat feeding and Pet treating business for $1.45B as well as the growth potential, though may make the North American Yogurt dilution a bit worse, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GIS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.