General Dynamics awarded $5.57B Air Force contract

November 12, 2024 — 06:00 pm EST

General Dynamics (GD) was awarded a ceiling $5.57B indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for mission partner environment operations, maintenance, and sustainment. This contract provides for service support strategy, material readiness, operational performance requirements, and sustainment of fielded and operational capabilities. Work is expected to be completed by Dec. 9, 2035. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and two offers were received. The Secretary of the Air Force Concepts is the contracting activity.

