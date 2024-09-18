News & Insights

General Court Largely Upholds Fine Imposed On Qualcomm On Abuse Of Dominant Position

(RTTNews) - European Union announced that the General Court has largely upheld the fine imposed on Qualcomm regarding abuse of dominant position. The General Court set the amount of the fine at approximately 238.7 million euros as opposed to the 242 million euros, imposed by the Commission.

In June, 2009, the British company Icera lodged a complaint with the European Commission against Qualcomm. In July, 2019, the Commission adopted the contested decision, imposing a fine on Qualcomm. The Commission found that Qualcomm held a dominant position on that market at a worldwide level, at least from 1 January 2009 to 31 December 2011. Qualcomm requested the Court to annul, or in the alternative, to reduce substantially the amount of the fine, and to that end raised fifteen pleas in law. The Court rejected the pleas in their entirety, with the exception of a plea concerning the calculation of the amount of the fine, which it finds to be well founded in part.

