General Accident PLC Announces Upcoming Dividend

General Accident (GB:GACA) has released an update.

General Accident PLC has declared a dividend of 3.9375 pence per share for its 7 7/8% Cumulative Irredeemable Preference shares, to be distributed on April 1, 2025, for shareholders registered by March 3, 2025. This announcement may attract investors looking for stable returns in the financial markets.

For further insights into GB:GACA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.