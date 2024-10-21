News & Insights

Genedrive PLC Advances in Pharmacogenetic Testing Innovation

October 21, 2024 — 10:31 am EDT

Genedrive (GB:GDR) has released an update.

Genedrive PLC, a leader in pharmacogenetic testing, continues to innovate with its Genedrive® MT-RNR1 ID Kit and CYP2C19 ID Kit, enhancing personalized medicine in emergency healthcare. These cutting-edge tests provide rapid genetic insights, improving treatment decisions and patient outcomes, particularly in critical care settings. The company is strategically focusing on expanding its market reach and product portfolio to drive growth.

